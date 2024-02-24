Borno Revenue Service Generates Over N1.2bn In 15 Days

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BOSIRS) generated the sum of N1.2 billion within 15 days in February 2024, which was the first ever in the history of the service.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing held at the headquarters of the BOSIRS, Maiduguri on Saturday, the Executive Chairman of Service, Prof.Bello Ibrahim said “Since I assumed office in July 2023, we introduced some reforms which have been yielding results for use, we witnessed the increase of Revenue in July, with slight declined in August and September and increased in October, November and December 2023, in January 2024 we generated N1.1 billion but it is interesting to note that with 15 days of February 2024, we generated N1.2 billion and Insha Allah our IGR for 2924 is promising”.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the introduction of the automation system, Borno is the first state ever to introduce automation in its revenue collection after FIRS. This has helped in minimizing leakages in tax collection,”, Prof Ibrahim said.

He said in taxation what you generated matters and not the reforms, adding that governance is all about revenue, adding that budgets speechless are mere estimates or projections without revenue and assured that the service is equal to the tasks of generating more revenue.

The Executive Chairman also said, “We have also introduced 4 alternative modes of payment which include banks, POS, using Android phones and specific agents at no cost to the taxpayer and each taxpayer has the opportunity to spread the payments into 3 All these reforms has helped in recording these achievements recorded”.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for approving funds for the procurement of vehicles, computers and other equipment and also embarking on people-oriented projects which made their task of revenue

collection easy.

He said the state could not meet it target of N9 billion IGR in 2024 due non the remittance of revenue from the Office of Accountant General and assured that the 2924 target is realistic and promising as it was done based on projections without revenue accruing from the Accountant General office and also indicators from February revenue generation.

In order to boost the economy of the state from setbacks of over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency, Prof Ibrahim said Governor Zulum has disbursed over N10 billion to traders and small-scale businesses, stressing under the state microfinance banks over N4 billion was disbursed to small scale business and traders across the 27 local areas of the state.