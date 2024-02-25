Borno Revenue Service Generates Over N1.2BN in 15 Days

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BOSIRS) generated the sum of N1.2 billion in 15 days of February, 2024, which was first ever in the history of the service. Addressing journalists at a news conference held at the headquarters of the BOSIRS, Maidugurii yesterday, the Executive Chairman of BOSIRS, Prof. Bello Ibrahim said, “Since I assumed office in July, 2023, we introduced some reforms which have been yielding result for us.

we witnessed increase of Revenue in July, with slight decline in August and September and increased in October, November and December 2023, in January, 2024 we generated N1.1 billion but it is interesting to note that within 15 days of February, 2024 we generated N1.2 billion and by the grace of God our IGR for 2924 is promising”. According to him, these achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the introduction of automation systems, saying Borno State is the first state in Nigeria to introduce automation in its revenue collection after FIRS.

“This has helped in minimizing leakages in tax collection,” Prof Ibrahim said. He further said that in taxation what you generate matters and not the reforms, adding that governance is all about revenue, even as budgets speeches are mere estimates or projections without 100 per cent assured revenue. BOSIRS, he said, is equal to the tasks of generating more revenue.

The Executive Chairman also said, “We have also introduced four alternative modes of payment which includes banks, POS, using Android phones and specific agents at no cost to the taxpayer and each taxpayer has the opportunity to spread the payments into three installments. All these reforms have helped in recording these achievements “.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for approving funds for the procurement of vehicles, computers and other equipment and also embarking on people oriented projects which made their task of revenue collection easy. He also said that the state could not meet its target of N9 billion IGR in 2024 due to non remittance of revenue from the office of Accountant General and assured that the 2024 target is realizable and promising as it was done based on projections without revenue accruing from the Accountant General Office and also indicators from February revenue generation.