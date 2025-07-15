Borno Resettles 3,000 IDPs In Bama

The Borno State Government has resettled more than 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into 500 newly constructed mass housing units in the Dara Jamal community in the Bama Local Government Area.

The relocation was carried out on Monday as part of the state’s ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RRR) programme aimed at rebuilding conflictaffected communities across the state.

The beneficiaries had been taking refuge at Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) in Bama Town for several years before relocating them into the permanent homes in Dara Jamal.

Speaking during the exercise, the Committee on Resettlement of Dara Jamal Chairman Lawan Wakilbe said the exercise was in line with the state government’s vision to restore dignity and livelihoods to displaced persons.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation said: “The state government reconstituted the Bama Reconstruction Committee in 2023 with a renewed mandate – to rebuild Dara Jamal, commence the reconstruction of Maiyinti, continue works in Tarmuwa, and begin reconstruction in Kumshe.