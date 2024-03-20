Borno reduces out-of-school children from 2m to 800,000

The Borno State Government says it has gone far in addressing the problem of out-of-school children by reducing the number from over two million to 800,000. It also approved N1 billion for the training of basic-level teachers in the 27 local government areas.

Governor Babagana Zulum said this on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the inauguration of 27 council education secretaries and the distribution of 57 school monitoring vehicles. He said: “Since assuming office in 2019, education has been a paramount focus of my administration.

“Initially, our efforts were directed towards rebuilding our devastated school infrastructure to provide access to over two million out-of-school children in Borno. The governor said the training would cover teachers who do not have teaching qualifications but were found suitable to be trained based on the record of the competency test conducted.