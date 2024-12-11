Borno Reduces Number Of Out-of-School Children To 700,000

Share

In its efforts to reduce out-of-school children, the Borno State Government has successfully reduced the number of out-of-school children from over 2.2 million to fewer than 700,000, representing a 70% reduction.

The Borno state Governor Professor Babagana Zulum disclosed this during the inauguration of Government Secondary School Mairi said “We have built 104 schools, rehabilitated 2,931 classrooms and distributed free educational materials, including 20 million exercise books, 2 million textbooks, 15 million sets of school uniforms, 700,000 school bags, and millions of other learning tools,”.

Governor Zulum said Over the past five years, his administration has undertaken significant investments in education., which includes the construction of 104 schools, restored 2,931 classrooms and the distribution of millions of instructional materials to both basic and secondary schools across the state.

Zulum also emphasized the success of the school feeding programme which benefits 50,000 pupils annually, and an initiative providing 10,000 bicycles to ease mobility challenges for rural students.

Towards addressing out-of-school youths that have surpassed conventional school age, the administration has prioritized Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Governor said, “We have established five Vocational Enterprise Institutes, two Second-Chance Women/Girls Skills Entrepreneurship Schools and reactivated nine existing Vocational Training Centers.

“Our aim is to train approximately 5,000 artisans annually, empowering them with skills for self-reliance and addressing unemployment challenges.”

He extended his gratitude to the World Bank for its instrumental role in supporting Borno State’s developmental efforts through projects such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).

“These initiatives have significantly advanced the developmental strides of our state and we are deeply appreciative of the World Bank’s partnership and support,” he added.

Also speaking, the World Bank Country Director, Dr Ndiame Diop, commended Borno State’s commitment to rebuilding its education sector, noting that the Bank has supported the construction of 41 secondary schools and the rehabilitation of 392 schools across the state.

“This school is a symbol of resilience, a beacon of hope, and a testament to rebuilding better in the wake of adversity. We are impressed by the state’s efforts and remain committed to supporting Governor Zulum’s vision,” Dr. Diop stated.

In his welcome address, the Birno state Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe highlighted the transformation of Mairi Secondary School, which had operated from a temporary site for nearly three decades until Governor Zulum’s intervention.

The commissioner r said that through the AGILE project, the state aims to enrol 50,000 adolescent girls over the next four years.

In addition to Government Secondary School Mairi, Governor Zulum and Dr. Diop commissioned Government Girls Junior Day Secondary School Molai and Government Day Secondary School Gala-Mairi in Muna, Jere Local Government Area.

