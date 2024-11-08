Borno: Primary School Teachers Jubilate As N70k Minimum Wage Hit Accounts

Share

…Zulum pays the best wage in Northeast so far -NLC

Thousands of primary school teachers in Borno State were thrown into excitement on Friday when Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, approved the implementation of N70,000 minimum wage.

This follows one week after the N70k minimum wage was paid to civil servants working for Borno State Government for their October salaries.

The new salary hit the accounts of primary school teachers on Thursday as many posted screenshots of their alerts on different social media platforms.

Governor Zulum announced the approval of the pay rise for workers in the state on October 10 in a meeting with the minimum wage implementation committee members.

During this meeting, he also approved N3 billion for the payment of entitlements to families of civil servants that died in Borno State.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State Chapter, has described the minimum wage paid by Borno State government as the best so far in the northeast region.

The Chairman of NLC, Comr Inuwa Yusuf, made the commendation last week in Maiduguri.

“Let me also join in commending the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for serving our people, especially the workers,” Comr Yusuf reiterated.

He added, “After a series of meetings, we harmonised the wage table which was applied in the last couple of days. Our members (civil servants ) have called in and expressed their gratitude.

We felt it was a very nice one, and we believe other states in the northeast can not be better than us; we have seen what a few other States have paid, and we don’t know of other states that will pay later as now, our state is leading. We have to commend His Excellency for this giant stride.”

