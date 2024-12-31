Borno Police Recorded 721 Cases Of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, GBV, Rape, Others In 2024

Share

The Bormo State Police Command has recorded 367 cases of culpable homicide, Armed robbery, kidnapping, Gender Based Violence (SGBV), among others with 721 suspected arrested, and 287 charged to court in the year 2024.

Speaking with journalists during the End of the Year Briefing at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Yudufu Lawal said “In the year under review, the command recorded major achievements in combating crime leading to the arrest of 721 suspects for various offences including, armed robbery, sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), kidnapping, theft and other heinous crimes, recovery of 18 Unexploded Explosive devices and IED’s, Recovery of 13 stolen vehicles and Keke Napep, Recovery of 6 firearms large cache of drugs and other substances.

He said “The breakdown indicates that a total 367 cases were recorded, 721 suspects arrested, 287 charged to court, while 210 under investigation., Culpable homicide, 65 cases, 140 arrested, 41 charged to o court, Act of terrorism, 6 cases, 7 suspects arrested, kidnaping 14 cases, 84 suspects, 9 charged to court, Rape, 109 cases, 117 suspects arrested, 41 charged to court, Armed robbery 21 cases,77 suspects, 16 charged to court, theft 45 cases 101 suspects arrest, 35 charged to court among others cases.”

“The vision of the Inspector Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM in ensuring a safe and secured environment for all Nigerians, through quality service delivery, professionalism and policing excellence has provided the roadmap in pursuit of excellence as it relates to Borno state police command which has gained additional impetus from the 10 years strategic plan of Borno restoration as envisaged by Borno state government., the CP Saud.

To achieve the overarching objective of the aforementioned visions, CP Lawal said “The command has adopted the following strategies for combating crimes and social vices Coordinated operations and working closely in synergy with other security agencies. Intentional Community Engagement by placing communities as the focus of our policing priorities. “.

The command also said, “In the year under review Capacity building through on-the-job training for improved knowledge, behavioural and skills acquisition, for all police personnel and the Command has benefitted immensely from International agencies and other partners with the approval of the IGP to enhance the capacity building of officers to handle emerging security challenges associated with post insurgency, Such as GBV, Explosive Ordnance Risk Education Awareness.”

“Timely procurement of intelligence by building trust and communication with informal policing outfits such as CJTF Vigilante, Hunter’s group and community-based organizations.”, he added.

While explaining their plans for the year, 2025, the CP “PROJECTION FOR THE YEAR 2025 in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police to reduce crime at least by 30% in the year 2025.

“The command will sustain robust and proactive policing to ensure that Maiduguri Metropolis and other major towns in the state remain safe and secured.

“The 10 years strategic plan of Borno State Government which spelt out the overarching objectives of reintegration of Displaced communities and to build the resilience of returnees, back to their ancestral homes will be the focus of the command policing priorities in the year 2025.

“The transitional Justice System will be enhanced by the police to ensure that the fragile security situation in such communities is participatory and rights-based approach, protection, promoting of the human rights of people and protection of communities from any form of risk or harm., he stressed.

He further said, “To key into the Bormo state resettlement agenda and mitigate the issues of bomb blast, Lawal Said the Command EOD experts will coordinate security clearance operations of all locations to sweeping Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Improvised Explosive Devices. Community members will be trained on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness Education at EOD Training School, Wulari Maiduguri. “.

He commended the support of the state government and other partners who have initiated the renovation of Police Stations/barrack accommodations in Pulka, Gwoza, Mungono, Lugumani, Banki and Benishiekh, which according to him will boost the morale of officers in service delivery.

He also commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Bormo state for his unwavering support to Borno State Police Command, as well as asserting the Borno State Penal Code Law and other matters connected therein law 2023, and domestication of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA)/ VAPP ACT which has significantly fast track the prosecution processes..

