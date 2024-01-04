Borno Police Parades 85 Suspects For Rape, Armed Roberry, Others

The Borno State Police Command has paraded 85 suspects for rape, culpable homicide, Armed robbery, and theft among others.

Briefing journalists at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, the Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso said “On the 31st December 2023, at about 1230HRS, officers of the Joint Anti-vice Unit acting on a Tip-Off, raided a house at Pompomari bypass Maiduguri and arrested 4 suspects namely 1. Zanna Alhaji Goni ‘M’ owner of the residence, Musa Umar ‘M’, Bushes I Rahim M and Shuabu Idris.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects include, thirty (30) blocks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, One sword

Two pots are used for inhaling an intoxicant locally called Shisha, one Stick and Five Handsets.

“The suspects are under investigation for diligent prosecution under sections 60, 67, 392 of Borno State Penal Code Law and other matters connected herewith Law 2023.” the police said.

Also, on suspected theft ASP Daso said “: On the 31st December 2023 at about 0720hrs one Abubakar Modu M’ a keke Napep driver, 23yrs of Reported to GRA Police Station Maiduguri that on the same date at about 0600hrs while he was riding his tricycle keke Napep with registration number ASU 585 QA BODY NO BG 4275, looking for passengers, one unknown person boarded his tricycle (Keke Napep) at a circular road junction, that he has some properties at Old GRA Calabar Street to pick up, on reaching the place he saw the properties by the roadside (a)1 Elepaq Generator, (b)1 Tiger Generator, (c)1 Air Condition, (d) 1 Fridge compressor all items were put in the tricycle heading to Bulabulin by Pass area, the Keke driver who suspected the items to have been stolen stopped his Tricycle at Nursing Home Hospital Damboa Road, raised alarm to security men at the gate. The suspect took flight and abandoned the stolen properties. The case is still under investigation to arrest the fleeing suspect. The case is still under investigation to arrest the fleeing suspect. “.

“On 1/1/2024 at about 1745hrs, on receiving a tip-off, Police Crack operatives on FOB Biu in collaboration with of Biu Division, Hunters of Mirnga village, arrested and brought one Shuaibu Alhaji Saleh (m) 27yrs of Berum village Biu LGA in possession of the locally made pistol, the suspect confessed to have acquired locally made pistol from one Abubakar m’ of Kalimbo village, Babbangida LGA of Yobe state efforts are on-going to arrest the said Abubakar”, the command added.

The police said during the Christmas/New Year festive season its personnel raided suspected criminal hideouts in Mairi, Forie, Tashan Bama and Gwange and arrested 8 suspects which include, Abdullahi Alhassan, Gambo Alkhasan, Abdullahi Sule, Samaila Sule, Danlami Ali, Muhammed Yusuf, Baba Teri, and Muhammed Shattima in possession of dangerous weapons and hard drugs.

Items recovered from the suspects according to the police, are a Tramadol Capsule, a D5 Tablet, an Exzol Tablet, Intoxicating herbal gum, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a knife, stressing that the case is under investigation and suspects will be prosecuted under section 60, 61, 68, Borno State Penal code Law and other matters connected herewith Law 2023.

ASP Daso further said the CP assured the good people of Borno State that the command shall continue to uphold high standards of professionalism and service delivery by ensuring due enforcement of all laws to make the state safer and secure.

The CP also urged members of the public to be conversant with Borno State Penal Code Law and other matters connected herewith Law 2023 assented by Governor Babagana Zulum and be law-abiding at all times