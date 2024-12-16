Borno Police Organise Workshop To Enhance Professionalism

Share

Police in Borno State at the weekend ended a training programme aimed at equipping police officers. The programme organised in collaboration with the British High Commission focused on Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), intelligence and information handling, and fundamental human rights.

The Commissioner of Police Lawan Yusuf hailed the training.

The one-day workshop was attended by critical stakeholders such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), civil society organisations, transport unions, traders associations, mechanics, technical associations, youth groups, traditional, community and religious leaders.

Yusuf, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police AM Bello, said: “The essence of this workshop is to enhance the professional capability on the part of the police to know that the rights of individuals are not only to be protected but enhanced.

