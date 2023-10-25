Borno Police Nabs Suspected Killers Of Fatima Abatcha, Releases Husband

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Abatcha Bukar and 5 other suspects for the killing of Fatima Abatcha, a housewife recently murdered in her house in the Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri metropolis.

The Police in a statement issued by its spokesman, ASP, Sani Shatambaya said -“in furtherance of the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased cellphone was missing at the scene of the incident, therefore investigation was narrowed on tracking the IMEI NUMBER. the police efforts yielded positive results leading to the arrest of the following suspects; Ibrahim Mustapha, Usman Yusuf, Muhammed Yunus, Nuhu Mohammed, and Ismaila Mohammed Barka all males of Gwange General Area Maiduguri Metropolis,”

The statement said the suspects were involved in the missing of the deceased Infinix Hot30i handset, stressing that the principal suspect Abatcha Bukar m 23years from the Gidan Dambe area was arrested and confessed to the killing of the deceased.

“It would be recalled that on the 17th October 2023 at about 1800hrs the Command received a report of a case of culpable homicide from Gwange Division involving the death of a housewife one Fatima Alh Bukar ‘F’ of Gidan Dambe Area, Maiduguri, the statement said.

“In an effort to ensure openness and transparency in the investigation, the command employed intelligence-led policing to get to the root of the incident,” The Borno command added.

ASP Shatambaya said “The suspects include (1) Abatcha Bukar ‘M’ 23yrs old Gidan Dambe Area

(2) Nuhu Mohammed ‘M” 27yrs Gwange area

(3) Ismail Mohammed Barka ‘M’ 28yrs Gwange area

(4) Ibrahim Mustapha ‘M’ 28yrs

(5) Usman Yusuf “M’ 25 yrs

(6) Mohammed Yunus ‘M’ 29yrs”.

Exhibits recovered according to the statement include Infinix Hot 30i and (2) a Photograph of bruises on the fingers of Abatcha Bukar