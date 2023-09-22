Borno Police Nabs Repentant Boko Haram For Killing Ex-Wife

The Borno State Police Command on Friday paraded a repentant Boko Haram member, Dauda Musa, for allegedly killing his ex-wife for having extramarital affairs with someone.

While padding, the suspect at the Police headquarters, in Maiduguri, the State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP. Sani Shatambaya, said the suspect was arrested after he declared the suspect wanted.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect killed the divorced wife after he caught her with another man, allegedly her boyfriend having an affair with him on a millet farm.

After killing her, the ex-husband buried her in a shallow grave on the same farm.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the suspect, said he caught ‘her with her boyfriend in the bush, and he threw a hoe at the man but unfortunately hit her on her head which led to her death.’.