Borno Police Nab Six Suspects For Vandalising Flyover Bridge, Nine Others 

The Borno State Police Command has arrested six suspects for vandalising the new Customs Area flyover bridge, and nine others for vandalising and selling scrapped metals banned by the state government.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), ASP Nahum Daso said 2 trailers trucks, 2 lorries and, 1 pick up vehicle loaded with scrapped metals were intercepted by men of the command in different locations within the state”.

“On the 16th October, 2023 at about 1100hrs, Based on reliable information, two Lories were sighted at Ngamdu town Kaga LGA loading some scrap metal irons (Ajakuta) suspected to be stolen.

Police Crack Squad team on FOB Beneshiekh in collaboration with Beneshiekh Divisional Policemen swiftly moved into action and arrested the above-mentioned suspects in possession of the above-suspected stolen scrap materials, the suspects were charged to court and later convicted”, the police said.

ASP Daso said “Also, On the 17th October, 2023 at about 1015hrs, the above-named suspects were arrested and brought to command for being in possession of Scrap Metals locally known as Ajakuta after a BAN was placed by Born State Government.

“The suspects were arrested by the Born State Traffic Maintenance Agency (BOTMA) at Njimtilo, in an attempt to transport the prohibited consignments out of the state. The suspects have been charged to court and prosecuted”.

It would be recalled that the Borno state government has banned the scavenging, sells and transportation of scrapped metals throughout the state.

The command said “On 1st August 2023, at about 1950hrs on receiving a tipoff Borno State Police apprehended the following suspects; (1). ZAKARIYA BULAMA ‘M’ 21YRS, (2). MAMMAN NUR ABUR ‘M’ 19YRS (3). USMAN ALI ‘M’ 19YRS (4). ALI YUSUF ‘M’ 19YRS (5). ABBA MOHAMMED ‘M’ 19YRS AND (6). IBRAHIM SALE ‘M’ 27YRS were arrested at the custom flyover bridge with the following exhibits (1) ONE HACK SAW (2) SMALL TOUCH-LIGHT (3) FOURTEEN (14) PIECES OF IRON RODS IN A BAGCO suspected to have been removed from the pillars and part of the fly over bridge. The suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.”

On housebreaking and theft, the Police said ” On the 5th of October 2023 at about 0400hrs one pl Danjuma Nuhu attached to 6PMF deployed to the Anti-vice unit reported that on the 4 of October, 2023 an unknown suspect broke into his house in moduganari area and stole one plasma television, 6kg of gas cooker, one standing fan and one AK47 magazine with 29 round of ammunitions.”

The PRO further said “On receipt of the report Police operatives swung into action which led to the arrest of one Mr Mohammed Dala of Moduganari ward by the Anti-vice unit, the suspect confessed to have broken into the house and stole the items. The suspect house was searched and all the items have been recovered including the AK47 magazine with 29 rounds of ammunition.”