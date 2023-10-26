Borno: Police Nab 6 Suspected Killers Of Fatima Abatcha, Releases Husband

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Abatcha Bukar and 5 others suspects over the killing of Fatima Abatcha, a housewife, recently murdered in her house in the Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri metropolis.

The police in a statement issued by its spokesman, ASP, Sani Shat- ambaya said, “in furtherance of the investigation, it was discovered that the deceased cellphone was missing at the scene of the incident, therefore investigation was narrowed on tracking the IMEI Number.

the police efforts yielded positive result leading to the arrest of the following suspects; Ibrahim Mustapha, Usman Yusuf, Muhammed Yunus, Nuhu Mohammed and Ismaila Mohammed Barka all male of Gwange General Area, Maiduguri Metropolis,”

The statement said the suspects were involved in the missing of the deceased Infinix Hot30i handset, stressing that the principal suspect, one Abatcha Bukar, m, 23-years-old of Gidan Dambe area was arrested and he confessed to the killing of the deceased.

“It could be recalled that on the 17th October, 2023, at about 1800hrs, the Command received a report of a case of culpable homicide from Gwange Division, involving the death of a housewife, one Fatima Alh Bukar ‘F’ of Gidan Dambe Area, Maiduguri,” the statement said.

“In an effort to ensure openness and transparency in investigation, the command employed intelligence-led policing to get to the root of the incident,” the Borno command added.