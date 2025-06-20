Borno Police Nab 210 Suspects, Recover Illicit Drugs, Weapons

Share

The Borno State Police Command has announced the arrest of 210 suspects involved in various criminal activities including gang-related violence, theft, and other anti-social vices.

The arrests were made as part of a week-long operation spanning from June 11 to June 18, 2025.

Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the police headquarters in Maiduguri on Friday.

He warned all criminal elements operating in the state to either desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law, reiterating his command’s zero-tolerance stance on crime.

“Let me be clear: under my watch, the Borno State Police Command will not allow any room for criminal elements,” CP Abdulmajid declared. “I strongly advise all those involved in illicit and clandestine activities to desist immediately or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.”

According to the Commissioner, the recent operations yielded significant results: Total suspects arrested: 210, Suspects convicted: 86, Cases under investigation: 124

Recovered items during the operations include: 58 sachets of Tramadol, 175 pieces of Exzol tablets, 130 D5 tablets, 395 wraps and 1 kilogram of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 28 tablets of Ermo (a hard drug), 10 bottles of codeine syrup, 19 shisha pots and pipes, 9 knives, 2 customized antelope horns

CP Abdulmajid attributed the success of the operations to a series of intelligence-led tactics, including raids, surveillance, stop-and-search exercises, and coordinated enforcement activities. These were executed by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – Social Vices Unit, a joint task force comprising the Police and other security agencies.

He commended the dedication and professionalism of the officers involved, while also expressing appreciation to the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum for its continued support. He also acknowledged the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for facilitating swift prosecutions in line with the rule of law.

“As I emphasized during my maiden briefing as the 43rd Commissioner of Police in Borno State, restoring law and order requires a strong partnership with the public. We remain committed to curbing crimes such as handset snatching, youth gangsterism, thuggery, and other social vices,” he added.

The Commissioner urged residents to continue collaborating with law enforcement by providing timely and actionable intelligence and reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

