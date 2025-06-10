Borno Police Get New CP As Abdulmajid Assumes Office

Share

The Borno State Police Command has announced the assumption of office by its new Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid.

He replaces CP Yusufu Lawal, who retired from active service on June 8, 2025, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, CP Abdulmajid is the 43rd Commissioner of Police to head the Borno State Command.

CP Abdulmajid hails from Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on August 16, 1996, as part of Course 19. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Geography from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

With nearly 30 years of service, CP Abdulmajid is known for his professionalism, dedication, and result-driven approach. Over the years, he has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in several states, including Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Borno, and Lagos.

His experience spans roles such as Unit Commander of the 36 Police Mobile Force in Kebbi State, Assistant Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Nasarawa, and Area Commander in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

He also served as Commander of the 24 PMF Presidential Escort in Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Operations in Akwa Ibom State, and Deputy Commissioner of the ‘X’ Squad at the FCID Annex in Kaduna.

Before his new posting, CP Abdulmajid served as the Commissioner of Police (Admin) in the ICT Department at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has attended several professional development courses, including the Junior and Intermediate Command Courses at the Police Staff College in Jos and Mobile Police Training in Gwoza.

In his inaugural remarks, CP Abdulmajid pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents of Borno State.

He reaffirmed his commitment to professionalism, community-friendly policing, and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, in alignment with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The Command called on the people of Borno State to extend their full cooperation to the new Commissioner as he embarks on the task of strengthening peace, security, and public trust across the state.

CP Naziru Abdulmajid is happily married and blessed with children.

Share