Borno: Police foil attack on station, as CP Yusuf visits scene

Men and officers of the Nigeria Police deployed to Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State, foiled an attempted attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal, who visited the Nganzai Police Division on January 9, commended men and officers of the Division for their resilience and condoles with families of two officers who lost their lives.

The incident occurred on January 9, about 12:10am, when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram sect attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division.

The terrorist threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers.

During the visit of the Commissioner of Police, two hand-grenades were recovered by EOD – CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, the body of the deceased had been taken to State General Hospital Maiduguri.

