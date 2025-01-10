Borno Police Foil Attack On Police Station As CP Yusuf Pays Visit To Location

Share

The men and officers of the Nigerian Police deployed to Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State foiled an attempted attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday.

The Bormo state Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Lawal who visited the Nganzai Police Division yesterday, 9th January 2025, commended men and officers of the Division for their resilience and condoles with the families of two officers who lost their lives.

The incident occured on 9th January 2025 at about 12:10 am, when gunmen suspected to be BokoHaram Terrorist attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division, gallant officers who were on watch repelled the terrorists, after a series of exchanges in a gun battle”.

The terrorist threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers.

During the visit, the Commissioner of Police, two hand grenades were recovered by EOD – CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, The body of the deceased have been taken to State General Hospital Maiduguri.

CP Lawal commended the gallant officers who stood their ground to prevent the attack and consoled the families of the two officers who lost their lives.

He assured that the Command remains dedicated and committed in ensuring safety and security for all and calls for calm as normalcy has been restored.

The command called on law-abiding citizen to go about their normal businesses and contact the following numbers 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293 to report any suspicious movements or objects.

