Borno: Police Decorates 84 Newly Promoted Officers With New Ranks

Eighty four newly promoted officers of the Bormo State Police Command, have been decorated with their new ranks, with a charge to redouble their efforts and key into the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbtokun’s vision of community policing and the resettlement drive of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The officer promoted were 10 SP to CSP, 11, DSP to SP and 63 ASP to DSP, as approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on the recommendation of the IGP.

Speaking after the decoration of the newly promoted officers, which held at the police headquarters, Maiduguri yesterday, the Bormo State Commissioner of Police, CP Yusuf Lawal, said, “as you celebrate your promotions, I urge you to remember that with greater ranks come greater responsibilities.

You must continue to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity and leadership. You must be role models to your colleagues and inspire them to strive for excellence.

“Distinguished guests, members of the press, officers, and men of the Borno State Police Command, I am honored to stand before you today to celebrate a remarkable achievement.

The recent promotion of 84 of our officers to their next rank is a testament to their hard work, dedication and commitment to serving our great nation, CP Lawal said.

The CP added: “To the beneficiaries who have been elevated to their next rank, I offer my heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Inspector General of Police’ IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu mni (rtd).

“Your new rank is a reflection o f your leadership skills, strategic thinking and ability to inspire your colleagues.”

He thanked the Bormo State government and the people of the state for the support they have been rendering to the police in the state in line with IGP Ebegtukun’s people centered policing.

