Borno Police Bid Yusufu Farewell As He Retires From Service

The Borno State Police Command on Sunday held a ceremonial pull-out parade in honor of Commissioner of Police (CP) Lawan Yusuf, who has officially retired from the Nigeria Police Force upon attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

The colourful event, held at the Parade Ground of the Police College in Maiduguri, marked the end of a distinguished 33-year career in law enforcement for CP Yusuf, who served in various capacities across the country before concluding his service as Commissioner of Police in the insurgency-impacted Borno State.

In an emotional farewell address, CP Yusuf expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and enabling him to witness the ceremonial exit from active service. “I am happy today that Almighty Allah has spared my life to witness this pull-out parade as I retire from service after attaining 60 years of age,” he said.

The outgoing commissioner thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief, as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for the opportunity to serve in Borno State—a post he described as critical in the nation’s security architecture.

He also extended his appreciation to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and the people of the state for their cooperation and support during his tenure. “I truly enjoyed my relationship with the people and government of Borno State,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, CP Yusuf said he was proud to be retiring after more than three decades of dedicated service. “Today, June 8, 2025, marks the formal end of a 33-year journey with the Nigeria Police Force. It has been an honour and a privilege.”

He described the leadership of the Inspector General of Police as “transformational and visionary,” and a rallying call for a more professional and citizen-oriented police force. “I extend my prayers for the continued success of the IGP as he marks two years in office,” he added.

CP Yusuf also commended the Force Management Team and the wider police family for their support throughout his service. “I shall continue to foster a sense of community and commitment in support of the Nigeria Police Force, even in retirement,” he pledged.

The pull-out parade concluded with a ceremonial drive signifying his formal exit from active duty. The event was attended by senior police officers, government representatives, traditional rulers, and well-wishers, all of whom gathered to honour a man many described as a disciplined officer and a dedicated public servant.

As CP Lawan Yusuf bows out of the force, he leaves behind a legacy of commitment, integrity, and service to the nation.

