Borno Police Arrest Two Suspects For Theft, Recover Phones 

Share

The Borno State Police Command has arrested two suspects for stealing mobile phones and recovered 61 stolen devices worth N35 million.

The arrest and recovery of the stolen phones mark another significant breakthrough for the State Command in its ongoing fight against crime and criminality in Maiduguri under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Yusufu Mohammed Lawal.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, he said: “On March 15, 2025, the Command’s Crack Squad, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two suspects: Ba’isa Yerima, 25 years old; Lawan Yusuf, 26 years old.

“The suspects were arrested along the Polo area of Maiduguri in possession of 61 stolen phones.

“Their modus operandi involves purchasing stolen mobile phones, hacking and bypassing security passwords, and reselling them.

“Among the recovered phones, seven had been previously reported stolen and were tracked,” the police said.

The police further confirmed that both suspects had confessed to the crime.

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to return the recovered phones to their rightful owners.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and security and urged individuals who have lost their mobile phones to visit the Crack Squad for identification and possible retrieval of their devices.

The police also advised the public to report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest security outfit or contact the following emergency numbers: 08068075581, 08023473293.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

