Borno Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a suspected drug dealer and recovered large numbers of drugs and illicit substances in the Bayo Local Government Area of the state.

The command in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Nahum Daso, said “In its sustained efforts to curb criminal activities through Intelligence led policing, the Borno State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Naziru Abdulmajid psc, has recorded another significant breakthrough with the arrest of a suspected major drug dealer in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno State.”.

“On 23rd August, 2025, at about 1800hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Bayo Division, led a team of patrol on an intelligence-led operation at Fikayel, Bayo LGA. The operation resulted in the arrest of one Nasiru Ibrahim a.k.a. “Doctor”, the police said.

According to the statement, the suspected drug dealer was found in possession of:1. 25 Parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 2. 34 pieces of Exzol tablets and 3. 600 pieces of D5 tablets..

“The suspect and the recovered exhibits have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Maiduguri, for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.”, the statement further said.

The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the fight against crime and criminality, particularly the menace of drug abuse and illicit substances, which remain a major driver of insecurity in our communities.

The police, therefore, urged the public to continue to provide useful information to nip in the bud all criminal activities in their localities, as security is a collective responsibility.