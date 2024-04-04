Borno Police Arrest 8 Suspects For Alleged Murder Of UNIMAID Lecturer

The Borno State Police Command has arrested 8 suspects in connection with the murder of University Maiduguri, Dr Kamal Abdulkadir who was murdered in his office on 1st, April 2024.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, in Maiduguri, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso said: “On April 1, 2024, at about 0630HRS, the Chief Security Officer of University Of Maiduguri reported to Gwange Police Station that on the same date at about 0530HRS, they discovered one Dr Kamal Abdulkadir a lecturer of Department of Physical and Health Education University of Maiduguri lying on his pool of blood, on receipt of the report, police detectives of Gwange police station and forensic experts from State Criminal Investigation Department visited the crime scene and found the victim lying dead with multiple stab wounds and injuries on the body.”.

“The victim’s mobile phone and vehicle one Honda Pilot with Reg NO. NGU232XG YOBE Golden Colour was carted away by the criminals; the body was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Maiduguri for autopsy. Eight suspects have been arrested while the case is still under discreet investigation”, the Police said.

Also, the police have arrested 3 suspects for allegedly trying to set fire on the Mafa IDP camp in Mafa town of Mafa local government area of Borno state.

ASP Daso said, “MISCHIEF BY FIRE AND ARREST OF ARSONIST: on the 24th March 2024 at about 1030HRS Hunter group of Mafa reported to the Mafa division with 3 suspects Malum Usman 16yrs, Bulama Bukar 14yrs, Rawa Usman 11yrs all of Mafa IDP camp that suspects were arrested with matches while trying to set a house ablaze in the camp”

Preliminary investigation, according to the police revealed that the trio were sponsored by one Babagana Umar a firewood seller at Muna garage area Maiduguri who contracted them to commit the act at the rate of N10,000 the case is under investigation.

“Others criminal conspiracy and illegal mining. On the 24th March 2024 at about 1330HRS, one diesel tanker truck with four suspects was arrested by the Nigeria Army patrol team attached to 331 Battalion and was brought to Bayo division, the suspects were caught in possession of 70 bags of suspected monoxide substance despite the ban of illegal mining activities in the state, the suspects confessed to the crime while investigation ongoing”, the command added.

The command also arrested one Ibrahim Muhammed for allegedly murdering and burying someone in a shallow grave in the Jiddari Polo area of the metropolis.

The police said “On the 11th March 2024 at about 2000HRS, one Umar Mohammed of Jiddari Polo area Maiduguri reported to GRA police station that while inspecting his uncompleted house in Judumari area Maiduguri, found a shallow grave with an unidentified decomposed body, one digger and 2 knives. On receiving the report police detectives of GRA police station visited the scene and exhumed the body which was further taken to state specialist hospital Maiduguri for autopsy.”

“On the 25th of March 2024 at about 1500HRS police investigation further led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Muhammed who confessed to having conspired with his master one Usman still at large and one Mustapha Modu a labourer who dug the shallow grave where the body was buried and he was paid the sum of N1,500 was also arrested. The case is under investigation as effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspect, he added.

Similarly, on the arrest of kidnappers, the command said ” On the 29th March 2024, at about 1800HRS one Hauwa Audu Adamu reported to police crack squad Maiduguri, that on the same date at about 1330HRS her son Hisham Mohammed 10yrs of age went for Jum’at prayer and never returned home, the next day 30/04/2024 at about 0900HRS an unknown GSM number called her and demanded a ransom of three million naira N3,000,000. For the release of her son in their custody, a sum of N400,000 was later negotiated and given to the suspects. Police crack squad swung into action and arrested two primary suspects who later confessed to the crime, the victim was rescued unhurt investigation is ongoing”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Yudufu called on the good people of the state to continue to support the police with timely reports of incidences with a view to stemming crime and criminality in the state and assured all the suspects will be charged to court after diligent investigation.