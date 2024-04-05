Borno: Police Arrest 8 In Connection With Alleged Murder Of Unimaid Lecturer

The Borno State Police Command has arrested eight suspects in convection with the alleged murder of a University of Maiduguri lecturer, Dr Kamal Abdulkadir, who was allegedly murdered in his office on April 1, 2024.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso, said “On the 1st April, 2024, at about 0630 HRS, Chief Security Officer of University Of Maiduguri reported to Gwange Police Station that on the same date at about 0530 HRS they discovered one Dr Kamal Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education, University of Maiduguri, lying on his pool of blood, on receipt of the report, police detectives of Gwange Police Station and forensic experts from State Criminal Investigation Department visited the crime scene and found the victim lying dead with multiple stab wounds and injuries on the body.

“The victim’s mobile phone and vehicle, one Honda Pilot, with Reg NO. NGU232XG YOBE, Golden Colour, was carted away by the criminals. The body was taken to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, for autopsy. Eight suspects have been arrested while the case is still under discreet investigation,” the police said.