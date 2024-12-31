Share

The Borno State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed its operatives’ recovered 18 unexploded explosive devices and the arrest of 721 suspects for various crimes across the state in 2024.

Speaking at the Command’s end-of-year press briefing, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yusufu Lawal, highlighted achievements in crime prevention and law enforcement over the year.

Lawal attributed the successes to policing measures implemented by officers of the command, which have enhanced security in Maiduguri and other major towns in the state.

READ ALSO

He also lauded the state Governor, Babagana Zulum for assenting to the Borno State Penal Code Law 2023 and the domestication of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, which have expedited prosecution processes.

“In the year under review, the command recorded notable successes in combating crime, leading to the arrest of 721 suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), kidnapping, theft, and other heinous crimes.

He added, “The command also recovered 18 unexploded explosive devices and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 stolen vehicles and tricycles, six firearms, a large cache of drugs, and other illicit substances.

“In line with the Inspector-General of Police’s vision to achieve a 30% reduction in crime by 2025, the command will sustain robust and proactive policing strategies to ensure that Maiduguri and other towns remain safe and secure.” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: