Borno Police Arrest 1,541 Suspects For Various Crimes

…recover exhibits worth N27m

The Borno State Police Command, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested 1,541 suspects for various offences related to social vices among youths and other related matters like prostitution, drug dealings and consumption, trafficking in persons, thuggery and gangsterism, among others.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Borno State Command, which was officially commissioned by Governor Babagana Zulum, is designed to tackle the increasing number of anti-social vices bedevilling the state.

Addressing the State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, during a familiarisation tour to the RRS, on Tuesday, the Commander, ACP Babalola Abioye, said from May 5, 2025, to August 22, 2025, a total 1, 541 suspects were arrested for various offences.

ACP Abioye said, “At the moment, between the 5th of May and the 12th of August 2025, a total of 1,541 so far been arrested, No. screened and released​​​-247, No. charged to court​​​​-1,197, No. convicted​​​​​-1,164, No. discharged and acquitted​, No. that paid fined​​​​-1,164,”

He said 24 suspects were remanded, -64 still on detention, while exhibit-roughly estimatedN27,150,00 were recovered.

“Whin the period under review, the Squad has engaged in numerous movements, routine patrols, escort to nooks and crannies of Borno State and outside the state with strength of 588 personnel, both regimented and Non-regimented organization with Forty-six Hilux Patrol vehicles, stressing that the outfit has remained resolute in carrying out its statutory obligations which was provision of Security along Maiduguri-Damaturu.”, the commander said.

ACP Abioye said, “The RRS operates at various capacities ranging from escort duty, responding to distress calls, among others. It has FOB at Mafa, Oil exploration field, Wadi, Gajiram, Nganzai LGA, Auno, Njimtilo in Konduga LGA, also has a duty post at Hajj camp, Moro-Moro rehabilitation centre, leather company, TCN, Monday market, etc.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Borno state commander, CP Naziru Abdulmajid who was on familiarization tour to all nine police divisions in Maiduguri Municipal, Area Command, Police Crack Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit Base 8, Mounted Troop, and Rapid Response Squad (Social Vice Unit), with the aim of fostering stronger ties between the police and the communities they serve commended the unit for good job.

Before the visit to RRS, CP Abdulmajid met with community leaders, including members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Bulamas, District Heads, and key security stakeholders. Discussions focused on synergy, collaboration, security enhancement, and sustaining peace across Borno State. and highlighted the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, ongoing welfare reforms meant to benefit both serving and retired officers.

He urged personnel to uphold discipline, remain dedicated to their duties, and shun all forms of corrupt practices.

The CP assured that the command remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the public to ensure safety, security, and justice for all residents of Borno State.