Borno Pledges To Revive BIU Dam To Boost Irrigation Farming

The Borno State Government yesterday pledged to revive the long-abandoned Biu Dam to boost irrigation farming.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the promise during a traditional homage to the Emir of Biu Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II as part of his two-day working visit to the area.

He said his government is focusing on irrigation farming to enhance food security and provide sustainable livelihoods for victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum said: I want to assure you that we will revitalise the Biu Dam to bolster irrigation farming in your emirate. “Agriculture is one of the cardinal pillars of my administration and we will continue to invest in the sector to ensure food security in the state.”

The governor also announced that more development projects would be rolled out in the area before the end of his tenure. He emphasised the importance of unity among political leaders, which he believes will result in increased opportunities and prosperity for Borno.

Zulum said: “It is heartwarming to say that we in Borno State are not experiencing a political crisis. “Our national and state assembly members as well as other political office holders are united.

“We attend programmes together and collectively take decisions for the betterment of our state.” The monarch praised the state government for the execution of numerous people-oriented projects in his emirate.

