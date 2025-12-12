The Borno State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its withdrawal from the scheduled Local Government elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 13, due to what it describes as a trust deficit from the electoral body and the exorbitant cost of nomination forms.

This disclosure was made available by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Amos Adziba, saying the resolution was agreed at a recent State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held in Maiduguri.

Titled, “Why we’re boycotting Borno LG polls”, the statement alleged that the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) did not provide opposition parties with sufficient reasons to trust the credibility and fairness of the elections.

"The leading opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State has disclosed that it won't participate in the December 13th, 2025 local government elections in the state because of the high cost of expression of interest and nomination forms as well as lack of trust in the electoral body," the statement read.

“The decision was reached at the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held in Maiduguri, the state capital,” it added.

In a communique issued after the meeting, Adziba listed several reasons for the withdrawal, including distrust of BOSIEC and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said, “The BOSIEC did not give the opposition parties substantial reasons to build confidence in the credibility and fairness of the election.”

He further stated that “PDP alleged that the state electoral body is unmindful of the harsh prevailing economic challenges in the country by demanding high purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms.”

Another concern raised by the party was the failure of the government to amend the electoral bill to allow council election results to be announced at the ward level and chairmanship results at local government headquarters.

“Since the state government has not amended the bill, it means that it will be business as usual for the APC to ambush other political parties with electoral fraud,” he said.

According to him, the party had formally notified BOSIEC of its readiness.

“We have written to the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission that our party is ready to take part in the forthcoming local government elections.

“We have communicated formally to all wards and our supporters that we will be participating in the elections,” he noted.