Borno PDP Federal Lawmaker, Balami Lauds Zulum’s Developmental Strides

The lone Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmaker representing Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Midala Balami, has commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his developmental strides in the state.

Dr. Balami, who attended Governor Zulum’s budget presentation on Monday, hailed the governor’s leadership for the smooth implementation of the 2025 approved budget, which he said has transformed the lives of the citizenry and complemented his own efforts in delivering dividends of democracy to his constituents.

It would be recalled that Governor Zulum, while presenting the 2026 budget before the Borno State House of Assembly, proposed a total recurrent expenditure of ₦353,767,349,000.00 and a higher capital expenditure of ₦536,564,337,000.00.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the budget presentation, the PDP opposition lawmaker again commended Governor Zulum’s leadership style, describing the implementation of the 2025 budget as impactful and people-oriented.

“It is imperative to note that the development of our state or country is critical to all political parties and stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliation. Therefore, as an opposition member, I felt it was important to attend this event to ensure accountability and fast-track development,” Balami said.

He further described the 2026 budget, tagged “Budget of Sustained Recovery and Growth,” as apt and timely, aligning with the administration’s 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative and 25-Year Development Plan.

“For me, I would rather nickname it the ‘Budget of Unity and Holistic Development’ because all critical sectors have been given priority by the Zulum administration,” he added.

According to him, sectors such as health, agriculture, education, and other key drivers of development have received significant boosts, similar to what was recorded in the previous year’s budget implementation.

“Although I am a PDP member, when it comes to development, party affiliation should not be the yardstick. Unity of purpose is what matters. The people of Borno State have never had it so good, and we will continue to support this government for Governor Zulum to succeed,” Balami stated.

He noted that over the past two years at the National Assembly, his constituency has benefited from various interventions, stressing that Governor Zulum’s administration has touched virtually all areas, including Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency.

“These include the construction of mega schools, hospitals, housing units, worship centres, and other visible interventions across my constituency,” he added.