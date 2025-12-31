Borno PDP Faction Backs Wike

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, under the Umbrella of PDP Stakeholders National Working Caretaker Committee (PDPNCC), has thrown its weight behind the faction of the party at the centre loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

The group praised the former Rivers State governor for providing the party with direction, courage and responsible leadership at a time when the PDP is confronted by serious internal challenges.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri yesterday, the PDPNCC Chairman Grema Kyari hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which on Wednesday rejected the outcome of the PDP Ibadan Convention that produced Kabiru Turaki as National Chairman.

The group said despite two valid judgments of the Federal High Court, the former National Chairman Umar Damagum proceeded to obtain an interim injunction from an Oyo State High Court and went ahead to conduct the convention without the presence or supervision of INEC, as required by law.

Kyari also called on the former Borno State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, to immediately coordinate all former party executives, from ward level through the councils to the state level.