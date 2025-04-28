Borno Partners WHO, Others To Mark World Malaria Day

Share

The Borno State Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other development partners, on Monday marked World Malaria Day 2025 with a call to accelerate efforts toward eliminating the disease in the region.

At a ceremony held in the Pinnacle Hotel Banquet Hall, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Babs Mallam, urged all stakeholders to recommit to the fight against malaria by ensuring free treatment at all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the State.

Mallam highlighted the Federal Government’s recent announcement—via the Ministry of Health and Human Services and the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA)—to subsidize malaria treatment countrywide.

The initiative prioritizes vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children under five, migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and refugees.

“Malaria remains a devastating public health challenge, worsened by climate change, insecurity, and humanitarian crises,” he said.

“Since 2010, Borno has recorded a 20% decline in malaria cases and a 25% reduction in malaria-related deaths. While our strategies are paying off, we must sustain this momentum and strengthen partnerships—particularly with the private sector—to fully eliminate malaria.”

Referencing the 2025 World Malaria Day theme, “Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” Mallam called for renewed investments in prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

Also addressing the gathering, Ibrahim Salisu, WHO Borno State Coordinator, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Borno’s Malaria Elimination Programme.

He noted that children under five and marginalized communities bear a disproportionate burden, with those in the poorest households in sub-Saharan Africa up to five times more likely to contract the disease.

Salisu outlined WHO’s contributions to date, including the deployment of mobile health teams to remote areas, the provision of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), intermittent preventive therapy, and long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs) for pregnant women.

He also detailed capacity-building initiatives for health workers and technical support for malaria testing and case management.

He urged stakeholders to tackle emerging challenges—such as drug resistance, funding shortfalls, and the impacts of climate change—while expanding access to next-generation nets, vaccines, and chemopreventive treatments.

“Malaria elimination is within reach,” he asserted, “if we strengthen primary healthcare, increase domestic investment, and foster local innovation.”

In his closing remarks, Salisu commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and Mallam for their leadership and pledged continued WHO support as Borno intensifies its quest for a malaria-free future.

The 2025 World Malaria Day event culminated in a collective pledge by political leaders, community representatives, and health workers to unite in the campaign against malaria, with the ultimate goal of securing a healthier, more equitable tomorrow for all residents of Borno State.

