Borno Partners Indigenous Motors To Covert Mass Transit Busses To CNG

In its efforts to bring down the cost of transportation, the Borno State Government is to partner with an Indigenous Company African Motors Limited in converting the state’s own inter and intra-city buses petroleum and diesel to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cushioned the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy in the state.

While inspecting the the prototype vehicles at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday, Governor Babagaba Zulum said “We are going partner with you to bring down the cost of transportation here in Borno State”.

” With the continued increase in the pump price of diesel very soon N50 intra-city transport fare of the buses we procured is not going to be possible, we will partner with you to convert these 70 mass transit buses to gas. So we going discuss to see how we can convert these busses within few days”, Zulum added.

Earlier briefing Governor Babagana Zulum, the Managing Director of African Motors Limited, Engr Musatapa Gajibo said they converted these vehicles and Keke NAPEP from Petroleum to Ligified Natural Gas (LNG), to bring down the cost of mobility occasioned by the increase in Petroleum pump price”.

” 6 kg of LNG which costs about N6000 will take 250 kilometres for the Keke NAPEP, which is 2 days and 100 kilometres for the vehicles. We also consider the safety of the car. It has anti-leakage and anti-impact, where it automatically turns off the tanks in case of any leakage or accident “, Engr Gajibo added.

Engr Gajibo further explained that ” it will further bring down the cost of transportation when the vehicles start using Compressed National Gas (CNG) as the CNG cost only about N2,300 for 6 kg” as against N6000″.

Allaying the fears of the public regarding the hot temperature of Maiduguri, Engr Gajibo said “It takes -116 degrees to compose LNG but while using cooking gas with the burner on top, it takes about 500 degrees compared to the maximum temperature of 47 to 50 degrees of Maiduguri, smokes free and more economically”.