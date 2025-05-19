Borno NUJ Mourns VOA Reporter, Dauda Biu

Share

The Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist and former Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Haruna Dauda Biu.

In a statement signed by the NUJ State Secretary, Comrade Ali Chiroma, and released on behalf of the Chairman, Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna, the union described the late journalist as a committed professional and a pillar of the media community in the state.

“It is with profound sadness that the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna, and the entire working journalists in the state mourn the passing of Alhaji Haruna Dauda Biu, a distinguished former Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of our esteemed union,” the statement read.

Alhaji Haruna Dauda Biu, who passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025, was a veteran journalist known for his work with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service. During his tenure as Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, he was widely respected for his leadership, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of fellow journalists.

“His contributions to the media landscape in Borno State were invaluable, and his dedication to ethical and responsible reporting served as an inspiration to many,” the statement continued.

The NUJ acknowledged Alhaji Biu’s tireless efforts in advancing the interests of journalists and upholding high standards of journalistic practice. His death, the union noted, is a great loss to the NUJ family and the broader media fraternity in Borno State.

The statement further conveyed the union’s condolences: “The NUJ Borno State Council extends its heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who mourn his loss.

We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and comforts his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The council concluded by affirming that Alhaji Haruna Dauda Biu’s legacy will remain indelible in the history of journalism in Borno State.

“His memory and invaluable contributions to our union and profession will be cherished forever,” the statement said.

