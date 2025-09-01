Borno NUJ Chair Emerges Rotary International President

The Chairman Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abdulkareem Haruna, has taken over the mantle of leadership of Rotary International Club, Maiduguri Beach as its President for the year 2025/2026.

Speaking shortly after taking over the leadership of the club at an investiture ceremony in Maiduguri on Saturday, Haruna said: “It is with humility and privilege that I stand before you today to accept the presidency of the Rotary Club of Maiduguri for the 2025-2026 Rotary year.

I stand on the shoulders of giants—our past presidents who have built this club into a beacon of hope and service in Borno State. Your legacy is the foundation upon which we will build, and I am grateful for your guidance and support. “We will work to improve basic education and literacy in Konduga by renovating and equipping a school library and implementing a literacy promotion programme”.

Haruna took over from the 2024/2025 Rotary President, Maiduguri club, Mr Williams Jaja. Earlier, the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, had assured that the state government would work with the Rotary Club, Maiduguri to touch the lives of the less previledged in its post conflict recovery efforts.