Borno: NDLEA Operatives Intercept 3 Suspects Supplying Colorado

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted three suspects who supply illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe states.

The drugs were concealed in the engine compartment of a Mercedes Benz jeep and a lady’s travelling bag before being intercepted during stop-and-search operations in the two states.

In Borno, following weeks of intelligence, NDLEA officers on Saturday, September 27, arrested 26-year-old Baba Kaka Ibrahim at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK with registration number JRE 987 AE towards Damaturu road. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 39,380 pills of tramadol 225mg and exol-5, stuffed inside the engine compartment.

On the same day in Yobe State, operatives intercepted a woman, Halima Adamu, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri road. Concealed inside the casing of her travelling bag were 39 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 1.4kg. A swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of another woman linked to the consignment, Habiba Muhammad, at her Baga Road residence in Maiduguri.

Two other suspects, Aliyu Sani, 27, and Yahaya Tata, 26, were arrested on Saturday, September 27, along Zaria–Kano road, Gadar Tamburawa, Kano State, with 30,030 pills of tramadol. Similarly, three suspects, Friday Elebechi, 35; Tobin Godgift, 30; and Aya Clement, 30 were arrested on Monday, September 22, at Swali Jetty in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after 12kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis, and 50 Diana AAA cartridges were recovered from them.

In Ekiti, 45-year-old ex-convict Femi Owoeye, also known as “Do Good,” was arrested on Thursday, September 25, at his home on Oke-Igele Street, Ikere Ekiti. He was found in possession of 32kg of skunk and 10.5 grams of tramadol. He had previously been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in 2016 for a similar offence.

In Kaduna, 56-year-old Adedamola Olayeni was arrested on Monday, September 22, with 404 blocks of skunk weighing 262.6kg at the Abuja–Kaduna tollgate. The consignment was found in his Honda Pilot Jeep with registration number MKA 499 TT, traveling from Osogbo, Osun State, to Katsina State. Another suspect, 30-year-old Zubairu Haruna, was arrested on Wednesday, September 24, with 506 grams of methamphetamine at the Gwantu–Fadan Karshi checkpoint. A follow-up operation in Gombe State led to the arrest of the intended receiver of the consignment, 25-year-old Babangida Mohammed.

No fewer than 85,100 pills of tramadol and other opioids were seized from Dauda Abubakar, Abdullahi Umar, and Ismaila Muhammed at Apapa, Lagos, on Monday, September 22. The following day, Tuesday, September 23, NDLEA operatives in Abuja arrested 40-year-old Opeyemi Ogundipe with 2.1kg of Colorado along the Abaji–Gwagwalada expressway.

In Edo State, NDLEA officers destroyed a total of 12,115.6kg of skunk on 4.846244 hectares of cannabis plantation at Uromi Forest, Esan West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, September 23. Two suspects, Ernest Uche, 44, and Felix Mugorga, 31, were arrested, and 345.5kg of processed cannabis was evacuated. At Ogu Forest in Igueben LGA, 12,031.245kg of cannabis was destroyed on Wednesday, September 24, with 106.1kg of processed substances evacuated. A truck conveying 82 bags of skunk concealed in bags of charcoal, weighing 1,025kg, was intercepted along the Wareke–Auchi road, Etsako West LGA, on Friday, September 26. Two suspects, Kabiru Abdulahi, 35, and Anas Safiyanu, 20, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands and formations across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities. These included lectures at RCM Primary School 1, Igboora, Oyo; Champion International Academy, Enugu-Ezike, Enugu; Government Day Secondary School, Babban-Mutum, Katsina; Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Dakata Kawaji, Nasarawa LGA, Kano; Solomon Primary School, Oko Balogun, Epe, Lagos; and an advocacy visit by the Kogi State Command to the Ejeh Ankpa, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu, in Ankpa.

Commending the officers and men involved in the operations, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the dedication of the SOU, Borno, Yobe, Edo, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, FCT, Ekiti and Bayelsa commands. He urged them to sustain the balanced approach to the agency’s drug control efforts, noting that the successes underscore NDLEA’s commitment to safeguarding the country from substances that threaten public health and national security.

“Every gram of these dangerous drugs we seize and remove from our streets and communities reinforces our determination to protect our youths, disrupt criminal networks, and strengthen national security,” Marwa stated.