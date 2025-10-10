Borno LG Polls: APC Chairman Assures All Aspirants Of  Level Playing Ground

…As APC slashes 50% cost of nomination forms for women, physically-impaired aspirants

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has assured all aspirants vying for the positions of Local Government Chairmen and councillors positions of a level playing ground in the forthcoming December 13, 2025, council elections.

Briefing journalists in his office at the Borno State APC headquarters on Friday, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Bello Ayuba, said the party has also reduced the cost of forms for women and the physically impaired to 50 per cent to enable them to participate in the election.

He said due to the economic challenges faced by the citizens of the state as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, the party has fixed the cost of the chairmanship contest form at N2,000,000 (two million naira) and the councillorship form at N500,000.

” Any female or physically-challenged member of the party willing to contest for the local government chairmanship will, therefore, buy the form at N1,000,000 (one million naira), while those contesting for councillorship will buy the form at N250,000.”, the chairman said.

He further said, ” This is to uphold complete inclusivity in the election and ensure that as many women and physically-challenged members of the party participate in the contest for governance,” Alhaji Bello Ayuba, the State APC Chairman, told newsmen in Maiduguri, Friday, October 10.”

According to him, the party had already written to the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), expressing its readiness to contest in the election.

The party has already set up committees for the Sale of forms, Screening, Appeal, and Reconciliation committees for a smooth contest in the election. The sale of forms closes this weekend.