Borno Lawmaker’s Daughter Murdered In Maiduguri

A member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Ngala State constituency, Hon. Bukar Abacha’s daughter, Fatima Bukar has been reportedly murdered by some unknown assailants around the Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri.

The lawmaker’s daughter’s husband who took her corpse to a police station, said he found her lifeless body in his house with her hand and legs tied behind her back while her two-year-old child was crying.

The Dikechiri Police Division, however, evacuated the corpse to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The incident, which caused tension and pandemonium in the area, attracted a large crowd of residents who thronged the scene to catch a glimpse.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command has arrested Adam Alhaji Ibrahim, the husband of the deceased, Fatima Alhaji Bukar.

A source within the family said Adam was arrested Tuesday night after the State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, directed authorities to take her body back to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for an autopsy.