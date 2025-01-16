Borno Killings: UN Condemns Attacks On Civilians

Share

…Seeks Justice For Victims

Following the recent killings of civilians in Dumba Local Government Area of Borno State, the United Nations has outrightly condemned the move.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick who spoke on Thursday said at least 40 civilians in the Dumba community were brutally killed on Sunday, January 12, 2025, reportedly by members of a non-state armed group.

Malick extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

New Telegraph reports that the victims, primarily farmers and fishermen, were allegedly targeted for violating the group’s ban on farming activities.

He reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity with the people and government of Borno State, emphasizing that the perpetrators must be identified and held accountable under both national and international human rights laws.

“The armed actors who perpetrated these attacks must be identified and brought to account in compliance with national and international human rights laws,” Malick said.

Crude Oil Theft: Otuaro Pledges To Support Defence Team The UN highlighted this attack as yet another grim reminder of the dangers civilians face in conflict-affected regions of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states. The statement recounted a series of violent incidents in 2024, underscoring the persistent insecurity in the region: “This recent attack is yet another grim reminder of the profound dangers that civilians in conflict-affected parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states continue to face in their struggle to survive. “In 2024, multiple attacks against civilians were recorded. In February 2024, NSAGs allegedly abducted hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of them women, boys and girls in Ngala LGA, Borno State. “The IDPs had reportedly ventured beyond the safety of the trenches surrounding Ngala in search of firewood. “In June 2024, scores of civilians were reportedly killed and others seriously injured following suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza LGA, also in Borno. “In July 2024, suspected NSAGs attacked farmers in the Firgi community, also in Gwoza LGA, leading to the killing of an unspecified number of IDPs and the abduction of two women and seven teenage girls who were later released. And in September 2024, more than 100 men and boys lost their lives following an NSAG attack on Mafa, in Yobe State’s Tarmuwa LGA.” The UN reiterated its commitment to supporting affected communities while complementing government efforts to address the humanitarian crisis. Malick also called for enhanced security measures and urged all parties in the conflict to comply with international humanitarian laws, prioritizing the protection of civilians. “Several other incidents were reported in Borno’s Dikwa, Logomane, Ngala and Pulka areas. The UN remains committed to supporting affected people to complement Government efforts. “I also call for enhanced security measures and urge parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm,” the statement concluded.

