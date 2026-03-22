Borno Killing: Zulum Visits Victims Of Ngoshe Attack

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has paid a confidence- and resilience-building visit to the displaced persons in Ngoshe, who are currently taking refuge in Pulka.

Ngoshe, a community in Gwoza Local Government, was attacked on March 4, forcing residents to flee their homes.

This is the second time Governor Zulum has visited victims of Ngoshe, who is deeply disturbed about the security situation not only in Gwoza, but also in the entire State.

Addressing the displaced persons at the Pulka Central Primary School, Zulum said the visit was aimed at reinforcing government support, boosting public confidence, and engaging stakeholders on improved security strategies.

“The major reason why we are here is first and foremost to once again sympathise with them and to convey our deepest sympathy, and to assure them that the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Borno State Government will do everything possible to strengthen the security of the entire Gwoza community,” Zulum said.

The Zulum reassured residents of Gwoza and surrounding communities of strengthened security measures and sustained humanitarian support following recent attacks, stressing that all those in captivity will be rescued.

Governor Babagana Zulum informed them that the government will rebuild destroyed infrastructure and ensure a safe, dignified return of any person willing to return to the community.

Governor Zulum urged residents to collaborate with security agencies to enhance resilience and prevent future attacks.

The governor further disclosed that food and non-food items would be distributed to displaced households, noting that humanitarian assistance would also be extended to the Pulka community, which has received displaced persons from neighbouring areas affected by the attacks.

“Most of them have left their homes for about two weeks, and we believe there is a need to provide palliatives. By tomorrow morning, we shall provide food and non-food items to heads of households and married women,” he added.

On security, the governor said consultations would be held with military commanders and local security outfits, including the Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes, to strengthen operations in the area.

“Tonight, we shall discuss with the brigade commander, military officers, and all security personnel on how to strengthen security around this general area,” he said.

Zulum emphasised that ongoing counter-terrorism efforts are being driven by strong collaboration between security forces and local communities.

“What is ongoing here is a result of a very serious partnership between the army, other security personnel, and the community. The Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes are working under the command and control of the Nigerian Army,” he noted.

The Governor was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; members of the House of Representatives; the House of Assembly member representing Gwoza; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs; his Transport and Energy counterpart; and stakeholders from Gwoza local government.