Borno: ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Deadly IED Attack

Share

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for Monday’s deadly bombing in Borno State that killed 26 people, including women and children, according to a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel.

New Telegraph recalls that the attack occurred around 12:00 p.m. on Monday when an Isuzu pickup van traveling from Kala-Balge to Gamboru Ngala ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near Furunduma village.

Spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident, stating, “The tragic incident led to the death of 26 persons—16 males, four females, and six children.” The vehicle involved bore registration number XA265KKU.

READ ALSO:

The IED is believed to have been planted by insurgents operating in the area, a method frequently employed by ISWAP and its rival faction, Boko Haram, in their over decade-long insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast.

In a separate but related incident, six villagers from Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area were killed in an attack by suspected ISWAP fighters on Saturday, further underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.

Both ISWAP and Boko Haram continue to target civilians and security forces using IEDs, ambushes, and armed assaults, despite ongoing counterinsurgency operations by Nigerian military and regional security forces.

Authorities have yet to release additional details on efforts to secure the route between Kala-Balge and Gamboru Ngala or on any investigations into Monday’s bombing.

Share