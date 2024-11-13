Borno Hosts 2-Day Summit On Almajiri Education Reform To Address Out-of-School Children

Share

In an effort to tackle the growing number of out-of-school children and integrate the Almajiri system into formal education, the Borno State government has organized a two-day summit focusing on Sangaya (Almajiri) education reform.

The dignitaries at the event held at the International Conference Hall of the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri include education stakeholders, religious leaders, and community advocates to discuss and develop strategies for a more comprehensive and integrated educational system.

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum while inaugurating the summit noted the urgent need for educational reforms as a means to address the root causes of insecurity in the region.

“The Sangaya Reform is a great development and will give Almajiri a better chance in life, particularly through the integration of Western education, vocational, numeracy, and literacy skills into the centres, which are also described as Almajiri and Islamic schools.”

The summit provided a platform for participants to exchange insights and propose actionable solutions to the challenges inherent in the current Almajiri education system.

While emphasizing the state government’s commitment, Zulum established the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board.

According to him, this board will oversee a unified curriculum tailored for Sangaya and Islamic schools.

The reform plans also include the creation of Higher Islamic Colleges aimed at ensuring educational continuity.

Additionally, these plans will open pathways for Almajiri students to progress to higher institutions such as colleges and universities.

Zulum further noted that the improper teaching of Islamic studies had contributed to the emergence of extremist groups such as Boko Haram.

He expressed that these reforms are essential for curbing their influence and promoting peace and stability in the state.

