Borno Holds Town Hall Meeting For Inputs Into 2026 Budget

In its effort to ensure a people-oriented budget, the Borno State Government has organized a Town Hall Meeting to gather citizens’ input for the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaking at the meeting held at the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said the event was not merely a gathering of government officials but a forum that brought together representatives of various groups across the state to collectively shape Borno’s future.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Tijjani, Zulum said the Town Hall Meeting was designed to be “interactive, inclusive, and a shared commitment of the people of Borno State to move from recovery to a self-reliant society in line with my 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Plan.”

He stressed the need for the state to gradually move away from dependence on humanitarian aid and fluctuating federal allocations.

“We can no longer depend on humanitarian assistance or unstable federal allocations for sustainable development,” Zulum said. “As we deliberate today, I urge everyone to contribute meaningfully toward shaping the future of our state.”

The governor assured participants that their contributions would be reflected in the final 2026 budget.

“I assure you that as you make your contributions, your voices will not only be heard but translated into a budget that will shape the history of our dear state,” he added.

Highlighting his administration’s track record, Zulum noted that this would be the sixth budget under his leadership.

“We have implemented projects that have positively impacted the lives of our people. Our efforts have been recognized not only within Borno State but across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. Babagana Mustapha, said the 2026 budget represents a strategic shift from recovery to self-reliance and prosperity.

“The 2026 fiscal plan is tagged ‘Budget of Recovery to Prosperity: Accelerated Growth and Building a Self-Reliant Borno,’” he stated. “The Town Hall Meeting provides a platform for citizens to interact, cross-fertilize ideas, and contribute to governance aimed at improving their lives.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Alhaji Mustapha, assured that the State House of Assembly would continue to scrutinize the budget to ensure an accelerated passage for people-oriented projects, policies, and programmes.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Lawan Dalorima, said the meeting reflects Governor Zulum’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“This Town Hall Meeting demonstrates the administration’s resolve to involve citizens in the budgeting process. I assure you that every kobo appropriated will be prudently utilized,” he said.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Budget, Alhaji Mustapha Dallatu, commended the Ministry of Budget and Planning for organizing the engagement, describing it as “apt and timely.”

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mr. Peter Solomon, said the forum marks a milestone in the state’s history.

“Today, citizens of Borno State have the opportunity not only to have a say but to actively contribute to the formulation of the state budget,” Solomon stated.