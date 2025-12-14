Borno Holds Peaceful Lg Election

Zulum: State is for Tinubu come 2027

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission yesterday conducted a hitch and rancour free Chairmanship and councilorship across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state. Our correspondent, who monitored the election, reports that there was massive turnout in some polling units, while other polling units witnessed poor turnout.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Ajiyari 2, unit 006, Mafa Central , Governor Babagana Zulum of Bormo State said: “This is local government election and I am in my town to vote. It is expected that this local government election will end well. It is a litmus test for the forthcoming 2027 election.

By the grace of God, APC will win from the president down to the bottom in all the state.” “You have seen the turnout, you know this is my hometown. So, my general assessment of the process is good. It is expected that the 2027 election will also be well.

This is a litmus test, and Insha Allah, in 2027, APC will win from the President down to each member of the state assembly. Borno is the home of APC, more so, I am a son of this town,” Zulum stated. The election was contested by six political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

The governor was accompanied by the member of Borno State House of Assembly representing Mafa, Hon. Baba Ali Modu; the acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe; the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma and other senior government officials and party supporters. Also, the Deputy National Chairman (DNC) North of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, expressed satisfaction with the impressive voter turnout witnessed during the Borno State local government elections, describing it as a clear sign of public trust in the democratic process, rule of law and grassroots inclusivity.

Hon Dalori, while commending the orderly conduct of voters across the state and peaceful participation, said although his office in Abuja is preoccupied with a lot of scheduled duties, as a grassroots politician, he had to move to the state, exercise his franchise at his polling unit in electing credible leaders who would continue complement efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy to the local communities.