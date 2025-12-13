Borno Holds LG Election Saturday

…As Zulum assures Borno is for Tinubu come 2027

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday held a rancour-free Chairmanship and Councilorship across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Saturday Telegraph correspondents, who monitored the election, observed that there was a massive turnout in some polling units, while other polling units witnessed poor turnout.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at Ajiyari 2 unit 006, Mafa Central, Governor Babagana Zulum said, “This is a Local Government election, and I am in my town to vote.

It is expected that this local government election will end well. It is a litmus test for the forthcoming 2027 election. By the grace of God, APC will win from the president down to the bottom in all the states.”

“You have seen the turnout, you know this is my hometown. So, my general assessment of the process is good. It is expected that the 2027 election will also be well.

“This is a litmus test, and Insha Allah, in 2027, APC will win from the President down to each member of the state assembly. Borno is the home of APC, more so, I am a son of this town,” Zulum stated.

The election was contested by six political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP)..

The Governor was accompanied by the member of Borno State House of Assembly representing Mafa, Hon. Baba Ali Modu; the acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe; the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma; and other senior government officials and party supporters.

Also, the Deputy National Chairman (DNC) North of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, has expressed satisfaction with the impressive voter turnout witnessed during the Borno State local government elections on Saturday, December 13, 2025, describing it as a clear sign of public trust in the democratic process, rule of law and grassroots inclusivity.

Hon Dalori while commending the orderly conduct of voters across the state and peaceful participation, said although his office in Abuja is preoccupied with a lot of schedule duties, but as a grassroot politician, he had to move to the state, exercise his franchise at his polling unit in electing credible leaders who would continue complement efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy to the local communities.

Speaking shortly in an interview with Journalists after casting his vote at the Dalori/Wanori Primary School, Kajeri polling unit in Konduga local government area of the state, Zulum said, “Let me use this medium to express satisfaction with the impressive voter turnout witnessed during the Borno State local government elections. It is a clear sign of public trust in the democratic process, rule of law and grassroots inclusivity.”.

“In my polling unit, the massive participation reflects citizens’ growing confidence in democratic governance. I wished all contestants success.

“I commend Members of the State Electoral Body, security agencies and other stakeholders for their unwavering commitment, which led to the orderly conduct of voters across the state, he added.

He further said, ” As you are aware, my office in Abuja is preoccupied with a lot of scheduled duties, but as a grassroot politician, I had to move to the state, exercise my franchise in electing credible leaders who would continueto complement the efforts of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum in providing dividends of democracy to the local communities”.

He, however, expressed optimism that his party, the APC, will come out victorious in all elective positions such as the Chairmanship and Councillorship across the 27 local government areas, considering the numerous people-oriented projects executed by the present administration.

Those who accompanied the DNC include the Borno State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Borno State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (BICTDA), Engr Kabir Wanori, the APC Chairmanship Candidate for Konduga, Hon Abba Saje and other prominent APC stakeholders.

Recalled that the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pulled out from the exercise, six other opposition parties, includingthe Labour Party (LP), participated in the exercise.

Also speaking in an interview shortly after casting his vote at Alhaji Sadiq 002, the Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawal, described as fully credible the Borno State local council election conducted across the state, Saturday, December 13.

The House of Representatives member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Abdulkadir Rahis, echoed Senator Lawal SAN’s remarks, describing the election as transparently clean and rancour-free.

“I must commend the State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting a well-organised election, and the security agencies for ensuring security, peace and order at all the polling units and across my senatorial district,” Senator Lawal told journalists

He said, ” I am also impressed with the voter turnout, in spite of the hard times, which shows that the electorate is committed to genuine democratic governance in Borno State and Nigeria. For me, the election is credible”.

While Hon Buldukadir Rahis, who voted at his Wakil Hassan polling unit, Gwange 1, Maiduguri metropolis, told newsmen, “after from its credibility, what impressed me most about the election is its rancour-freeness and the peaceful and tranquil atmosphere which prevailed across my constituency.”

Both NASS members expressed confidence that the 2027 general elections would also be credible and rancour-free.