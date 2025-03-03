Borno Grants 2-Year Tax Waiver To Traders

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved a two-year tax waiver for traders affected by the September 2024 flood disaster and Maiduguri Monday Market traders.

The chairman of the Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BO-IRS), Prof. Ibrahim Bello, announced this on Sunday while briefing journalists in Maiduguri.

He stated that the waiver aims to ease the financial burden on affected traders and support business recovery. According to him, the initiative is part of the governor’s tax administration reforms, which prioritise ease of doing business in the state.

He recalled that the devastating September 2024 flood severely impacted economic activities, leaving many residents struggling to rebuild their livelihoods.

Bello also revealed that Borno now ranks 12th nationally for improved and digitised tax administration.

He highlighted the impact of tax-generated funds, citing ongoing infrastructure projects in Jiddari, Umarari, GRA, Bulumkutu, Custom, Chad Basin, and other locations across the state.

