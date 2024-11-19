Borno Govt Unveils Roadmap For Open Defecation Free Society

Share

…As it launches a campaign to end defecation

The Borno Government has unveiled the Open Defecation Free Roadmap and launched a campaign to end the menace in the state.

Unveiling the roadmap and launching the Open Defecation campaign at the International Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat Maiduguri on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum ordered all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to work hard to end Open Defecation in the state.

Represented by his Deputy Alhaji Umar Kadafur said, “I, therefore, call on all WASH implementing meeting agencies to implement WASH programs in your various MDAs, I also directed that local government chairmen’s, emirs, traditional and community leaders to be champion of open defecation campaign in your Emirates and communities and you always have a quarterly meeting to appraise your activities”

He said for the state to attend the open defecation-free society, the implementing ministries, agencies traditional and religious leaders must take the lead in the open defecation-free society campaign.

“We should not call ourselves an open defecation-free society until our markets, motor parks, schools and other public places have toilets and WASH and Sanitation facilities”, he added.

Zulum said, “I urge all people of Borno to join hands in the Open defecation and as representatives of your various MDAS and communities you should take the campaign to your communities”.

The wife of the Borno state Governor, Mrs Falmata Babagana Zulum and all emirs in the state were decorated as state ambassadors and champions of the state and their domains respectively.

The country representative of UNICEF, Christian Munduate congratulated the Borno state government for the unveiling of the road map and launching the campaign against open defecation.

She said for the state to attend a free defecation society, all stakeholders must work hand in hand to sensitize the people against open defecation, as an open defecation-free society has educational, economic and health benefits.

The Country Director also said, “For an open defecation-free society to be attended, people have to change their attitude and behaviour of not using toilet and WASH facilities. I hope and believe by this time next year many local government areas in Borno will be declared open defecation Free “.

In his keynote address, Engr David Wuyep said, “Open defecation society will not only have an impact on health, economy, as a healthy person would also be proactive. It also has an impact on education as healthy children would have time to attend school.

The Governor also inaugurated an inter-ministerial implementation committee to make sure the state attends an open defecation-free society with the Secretary to State Government as Chairman, the Commissioner of Water Resources as co-chairman, commissioners of environment, health, education, budget and planning, finance, women Affairs and local government Emirate Affairs as members, while chairmen of local government areas and emirs are to chair the campaigns in their council.

Biu and Shani local government areas were also declared open defecation-free local government areas where certificates were presented to the chairmen of the two councils.

