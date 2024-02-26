Borno govt spent N40bn on IDPs feeding programme –Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has said his administration expended over N40 billion to catering to the needs of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the last one year. Zulum stated this while addressing the IDPs in Mafa, his hometown yesterday.

Reacting to speculations by some miscreants in Dikwa and Mafa town that the IDPs threatened to go back to the bushes where they were rescued from Boko Haram insurgents due to economic hardship, the governor said the situation was a global problem ocassioned by the Russia – Ukraine war. Zulum said the displaced persons needed to be grateful to the Borno government in view of its sustainable interventions geared towards supporting them.

“There is no state in Nigeria where the government has been attending to the needs of IDPs for years like Borno,” he said. Zulum lauded the Federal Government, the military, security agencies and volunteers for their support towards improving the security situation that led to the resettlement of the displaced communities in the state.