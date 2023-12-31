Borno Govt Seals Off IMMAP France Office In Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has sealed off, the Maiduguri Office of a Non-Governmental Organisation, IMMAP France over illegal operations in the state.

The State Ministry of Information and Internal Security in a statement issued by its Directorate of Information on Sunday said “The Borno state government Wishes to acknowledge the humanitarian support of all legally-registered and rule-compliant non-governmental organizations operating in the State. However, the Government operates a zero-tolerance against erring entities”

“After thorough investigation and subsequent confirmation that an NGO, iMMAP France, has been operating in the state without the necessary registration and authorisation from relevant authorities, the Borno State Government hereby wishes to inform the general public that the office premises of the organisation in Borno have been sealed with immediate effect”, the statement said

The statement further said “This action is taken to ensure compliance with the law and to prevent further illegal activities of the organisation as enshrined in the provisions outlined by the Borno State Agency for the Coordination of Sustainable Development and Humanitarian Response under section 9 (6)(7)(a)(b) which states “No Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) may operate within the state without being duly registered and certificate issued may be cancelled or suspended upon satisfactory confirmation”.”

Consequently, the Borno state government urged all partners/personnel affiliated with iMMAP France to note that access to the sealed premises is strictly prohibited and any attempt to tamper with or circumvent this action will be met with appropriate legal consequences.

The statement also said, ” Furthermore, security agencies and concerned individuals are advised to remain vigilant with a view to preventing any activity being carried out by iMMAP France or its representatives within the state.”

The state government, therefore, advised all civil society organisations working in the State to conform strictly with the legal framework and governance protocols for the Non-Governmental and Humanitarian services sector in the State, adding that the government will continue to maintain vigilance on NGOs and INGOs to protect public interest and preserve due processes.