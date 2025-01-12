Borno Govt Launches RUGA Settlement In Mafa

Share

To address the problem of farmers and boost the economy of the state, the Borno State government in collaboration with the Federal Government has commissioned the Ngarannan Livestock Improvement and Range Settlement community, popularly known as Duration Grazing Area (RUGA).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Ngarannan Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement, Mafa, Mafa, local government area of Borno state yesterday, the Co-Chair of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, commended the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for establishing a cattle ranch that is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“I must say that I witnessed something I had never seen in our country today. We have seen today the vision of a leader, the passion and commitment to what clearly will help drive economic growth, uplift the lives and livelihood of people and provide employment to our citizens,” Prof Jega said.

The co-chairman said, ” It is highly commendable and encouraging that Borno State has shown leadership and commitment to livestock development based on what we have seen at today’s event,”.

“It is gratifying that the state is ahead with the launching of the Annual Animal Vaccination Scheme and distribution of livestock for livelihood restoration and economic empowerment of the citizens.

“It is commendable that the state has both the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development and Borno State Livestock Management Agency (BOLMA).”, he said.

In his remarks,, Governor Zulum said the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement is a 4-square km project built for 461 nomadic families from eighteen communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“In addition to a house, each of the 461 families received pairs of bulls and heifers, goats, and a humanitarian relief package consisting of essential food and non-food items.”, Zulum Saud.

The Governor said, “The project has facilities that include a housing estate with road networks, schools, health clinics, veterinary services, and state-of-the-art dairy and beef upgrading centres.

“Other facilities are pasture development centres, milk collection centres, earth dams to secure water supply, markets to foster local trade, and security outposts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.”

Also speaking is the minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha branded Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, with the ministry’s logo appreciating his commitment to livestock development.

“I am delighted to join you at this occasion of the commissioning of the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement Ranch Settlement built by the Borno State Government.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate and commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, on this laudable project which will immensely benefit the good people of Borno State and Nigeria in general, with attendant implications for addressing the food security challenges in our nation., ” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Deputy Governor of Borno and the overseeing Commissioner for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Dr Umar Kadafur, said that Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement is one of the three established by the Zulum administration, one in each senatorial district of the state.

The Deputy Governor, said while that of Ngarannam is commissioned, the other two are also at 90% completion stage.

“It is with immense gratitude and pride that I stand before you today to welcome you all as we commission Ngarannam RUGA as first in the list of the three livestock ranching centres (RUGA) located on Grazing Reserve across the three senatorial districts of Borno State.”, he said.

He further said, “These centres symbolise our commitment to sustainable development, peaceful coexistence, and economic empowerment for our people. The remaining two RUGA centres will be commissioned in due course as the works have reached over 90 per cent completion.”

