Borno Govt Distributes Vehicles, Motorcycles, Houses To Police, Military

Borno State Government has distributed 110 brand new operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and 280 houses to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies in the state to enhance their operational capacity.

While receiving the 110 vehicles and 500 motorcycles from Governor Babagana Zulum on Friday at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commended the initiative and described the governor as a “Performing governor” in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

The ceremony was attended by top security officials, including the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Waidi Shuibu, and the Deputy and Assistant Inspector General of Police, among others.

“These operational assets, including 110 vehicles and 500 motorcycles, will, no doubt, enhance our operational capacity.

“They will enable us to respond more effectively to emergencies in the state. They will also enable us to patrol our communities more efficiently, ultimately improving the delivery of services to the people of Borno State.

“I thank you, your Excellency, once again, for this gesture; I also want to assure you, your Excellency, that these operational assets are going to be put to immediate operational use to enhance the security of the people of Borno State,” the IGP said.

In his remarks, Zulum said, “60 vehicles will be allocated to the Nigerian Police and 50 vehicles and 500 motorcycles to the Nigerian military in addition to the 40 housing units to be allocated to the police.

“Similarly, the police has been allocated 220 houses at Mai Mala Buni Estate, 20 at Kashim Shettima Estate and another 40 at Wulari, all in Maiduguri, with these, I believe the problem of accommodation to police will be addressed.”

While emphasising the importance of supporting security forces with the necessary tools, Zulum said “these operational vehicles and others , would enhance their efficiency and dedication to duty.

“Today marks a significant step in our unwavering commitment to strengthening the security architecture of Borno State; we are gathered here to present 100 operational vehicles, 500 motorcycles and housing quarters to members of the Nigerian Police Force and military, as the case may be, who tirelessly serve and sacrifice to safeguard our communities,” the Governor said.

“This modest gesture continues our government’s commitment to the security agencies, which are the cornerstones for achieving peace, progress, and development in our state.

“These vehicles will enhance their mobility, improve their response times, and bolster their operational capabilities in the fight against insecurity and social vices,” Zulum added.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership in supporting the security agencies.

He also expressed his commitment to rendering his services to security organisations.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the distinguished leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing strategic leadership and unalloyed support to our security agencies as they work assiduously to safeguard the life and property of our citizens.”, he added.

Zulum further said, “Under my watch, the Borno State Government has maintained a cordial relationship with our security forces. We realised that without security, the recovery of our state from insecurity, Insurgency and decadence would not yield the desired result.

“By supporting our security forces, we are investing in force multiplier, speed of action and timely response of the armed forces and security agencies to our daunting security challenges. We are committed to working together to address the insecurity issues and build a safer and more prosperous future for our people.”

