Borno Govt Distributes 63 Patrol Vehicles To Security Agencies

In its efforts to enhance security across the state, the Borno State Government on Tuesday handed over 63 patrol vehicles to various security agencies, hunters, vigilantes, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operating in Maiduguri and its environs.

Out of the 63 vehicles, 30 were allocated to the 10 sectors of the CJTF, 16 to the Rapid Response Squad and Anti-Social Vices Unit, 10 to paramilitary organisations, six to hunters, and one to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The distribution, according to the government, aims to enhance the mobility and response capacity of the police, other security outfits, and the CJTF in tackling security threats such as armed gangs and other criminal activities within the state capital and neighbouring areas.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Government House, Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing continuous logistical support to security forces, stressing that security remains one of the cardinal priorities of his government.

“We are here in continuation of our efforts to support the security apparatus in Borno State with equipment and logistics needed for them to function effectively,” Zulum said.

The governor further assured the gathering of his administration’s determination to sustain support for security agencies, saying: “I want to assure you that the government of Borno under my leadership will continue to support you in achieving the noble objective of ensuring that the state is completely rid of insurgency.”

Governor Zulum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies for their ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the service chiefs, theatre commander, sector commanders, and all officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai, as well as all paramilitary organisations in Borno State, for the great work they have been doing,” he said.

The event was attended by Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, Secretary to the State Government Bukar Tijani, Commissioner of Police Naziru Abdulmajid, State Director of the DSS Adamu Umar, and NSCDC Commandant Abdulrazaq Haroon, among other top government officials.